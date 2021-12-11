Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 89,075 shares.The stock last traded at $293.43 and had previously closed at $283.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.42.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. The firm had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Ubiquiti by 46.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

