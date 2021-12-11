UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,336 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in UBS Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 1,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS opened at $17.90 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

