UBS Group Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.25 ($49.72).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.