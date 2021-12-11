UBS Group Trims Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Target Price to €120.00

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from €123.00 ($138.20) to €120.00 ($134.83) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arkema in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arkema from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.24.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $135.88 on Wednesday. Arkema has a one year low of $105.70 and a one year high of $141.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arkema will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.