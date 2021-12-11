UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:UGI traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UGI will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.25.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

