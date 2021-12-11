UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PATH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,357 shares of company stock worth $14,173,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.