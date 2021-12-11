UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 313.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,521,000 after acquiring an additional 338,254 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 238,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 328,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 96,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $105.14 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $109.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average of $95.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $691,261. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

