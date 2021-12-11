United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.02 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.78.
Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.34. 533,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,714. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90.
In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Natural Foods stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
