United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.02 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.34. 533,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,714. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Natural Foods stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

