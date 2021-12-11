United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Lowered to $384.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $402.00 to $384.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $366.30.

United Rentals stock opened at $347.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,145,000 after buying an additional 59,355 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in United Rentals by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,095,000 after buying an additional 59,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

