UnlimitedIP Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 19% lower against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $325,297.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

