UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $3.71 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.54 billion and approximately $3.14 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $3.71 or 0.00007668 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.17 or 0.00314389 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.