Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.43. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (USNZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.