Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Utz Brands has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,458. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

In other news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,819. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

