V-ID 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.26 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004327 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001176 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040939 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.00211214 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
