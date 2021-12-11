V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,365,000 after acquiring an additional 275,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in Cameco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,280,000 after purchasing an additional 573,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cameco by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,144 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cameco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,370,000 after purchasing an additional 263,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

