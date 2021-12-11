V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 36,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $20.93.

