Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.63) earnings per share.

NYSE:MTN traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.98. The stock had a trading volume of 352,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 111.87 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 116.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.50.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vail Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $22,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

