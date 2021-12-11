VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Shares Bought by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.74% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,361,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 210,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLN opened at $21.68 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.