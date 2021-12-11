VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,811,000 after purchasing an additional 272,886 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,670,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,739,000 after purchasing an additional 146,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after purchasing an additional 87,453 shares during the period.

MOAT stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

