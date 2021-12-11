Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Boosted by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 25.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,728,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,931,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

