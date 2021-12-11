Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average of $65.26. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.21 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

