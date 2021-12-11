Veil (VEIL) Reaches One Day Volume of $306.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, Veil has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $306.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,495.69 or 0.99082246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00050083 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.57 or 0.00287208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.88 or 0.00398163 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.17 or 0.00159716 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010340 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.