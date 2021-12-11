Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $866.25 million-$883.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $871.59 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.490-$2.490 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.63.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 347,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,243. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -190.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,122.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verint Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

