Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $15,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,101,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 278,508 shares of company stock worth $60,662,405. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $226.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

