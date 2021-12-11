Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Reduced by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

