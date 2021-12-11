Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 21,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 593,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

