Verso Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Verso coin can now be purchased for about $0.0858 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verso has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $47,321.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.86 or 0.08206642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00082069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,682.28 or 1.00183559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.