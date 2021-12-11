Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Viasat by 376.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $46.43 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

