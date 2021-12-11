Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

RBOT opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

