Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.76.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

