VideoCoin (VID) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $54.08 million and $152,961.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,302,773 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

