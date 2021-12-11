VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading 1.8% Higher

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 343.36 ($4.55) and last traded at GBX 342 ($4.54). 59,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 90,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.46).

The company has a market cap of £101.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 319.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 284.69.

Get VietNam alerts:

In related news, insider Damien Pierron acquired 3,250 shares of VietNam stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,237.50 ($13,575.79). Also, insider Philip Scales acquired 3,350 shares of VietNam stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 304 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,184 ($13,504.84). Insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $3,025,550 in the last three months.

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for VietNam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VietNam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.