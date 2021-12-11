Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) PT Lowered to GBX 245

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 260 ($3.45) to GBX 245 ($3.25) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VMUK has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.45) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.32) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.72) to GBX 185 ($2.45) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.05).

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 163.35 ($2.17) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.98. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 121.60 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.90). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 195.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 19,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.19), for a total value of £31,552.95 ($41,841.86).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

