Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after buying an additional 1,102,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after buying an additional 416,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after buying an additional 267,575 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 536,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,371,000 after buying an additional 255,119 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUS stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

