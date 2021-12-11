Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $65,000.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,718 shares of company stock worth $3,622,877. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $87.20 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

