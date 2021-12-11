Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

