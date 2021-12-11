Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.71.

NYSE LAD opened at $288.67 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $268.08 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

