Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 10,600 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 86,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 65,536 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 679,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

