Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $213.40 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

