Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Visteon posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visteon.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:VC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.31. 195,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.49. Visteon has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 115.46 and a beta of 2.04.
In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000.
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
