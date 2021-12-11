Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Visteon posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

NASDAQ:VC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.31. 195,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.49. Visteon has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 115.46 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

