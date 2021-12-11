VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.960-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.51 billion-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.190-$7.190 EPS.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.18.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.32. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. VMware has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

