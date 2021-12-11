Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $175,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,570 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.03 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $61.89.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

