Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €301.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($338.20) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($269.66) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($235.96) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($297.75) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €257.07 ($288.84).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €180.34 ($202.63) on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €187.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €201.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.13.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

