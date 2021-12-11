Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 78 price target on the stock.

Shares of VLVOF opened at 8.35 on Thursday. Volvo Car has a 1 year low of 7.02 and a 1 year high of 8.65.

Get Volvo Car alerts:

About Volvo Car

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.