Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to post sales of $36.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year sales of $125.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $125.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $157.73 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $160.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vtex in the third quarter valued at $1,682,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,114,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,799,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vtex has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

