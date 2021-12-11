Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €164.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($184.27) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($210.11) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €176.00 ($197.75) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($219.10) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($142.70) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €162.82 ($182.94).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €143.30 ($161.01) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €156.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €144.13. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €93.82 ($105.42) and a fifty-two week high of €174.75 ($196.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

