Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 810,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,001,169 shares of company stock valued at $294,475,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,904 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,920,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after purchasing an additional 739,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 556,806 shares in the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

