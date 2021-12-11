Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,076.51

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,076.51 ($14.28) and traded as low as GBX 1,020 ($13.53). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 1,025 ($13.59), with a volume of 6,657 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Water Intelligence in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,166.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,077.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £196.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01.

In related news, insider Patrick DeSouza sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($15.65), for a total transaction of £590,000 ($782,389.60).

Water Intelligence Company Profile (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

