Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

Get Weber alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WEBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Weber has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weber will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.