Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $420.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on LULU. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $456.50.
LULU opened at $409.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.08 and a 200-day moving average of $401.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
