Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $420.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LULU. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $456.50.

LULU opened at $409.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.08 and a 200-day moving average of $401.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

